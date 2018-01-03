The Arts Alliance adds honoree to be recognized at annual ceremony

ANN ARBOR - The Arts Alliance has added a recipient as part of its Medal for Arts, Science & Humanities prize ceremony for 2018.

The award, established in 2015, is called the Tamara Real Emerging Leader Award. It is named in honor of Tamara Real, the Arts Alliance's first executive director from 2002-2011. She died on Nov. 17, 2017, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In her honor, the Emerging Leader Award is presented to an individual or team with the promising potential to advance the arts, sciences and humanities in Washtenaw County for many years to come. - The Arts Alliance

Jermaine Dickerson has been named this year's recipient.



(Photo: Doug Coombe)

According to the press release:

Dickerson, a 2016 graduate of Eastern Michigan University, is a graphic designer who lives and owns a business, Jermaine- Design & Illustration, in Ypsilanti. He is the founder of Hero Nation, an organization that believes everyone has a hero inside of them deserving to be celebrated. Hero Nation’s goal is to amplify the voices of marginalized and underrepresented people of all ages—including people of color, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities and women – through empowering and inclusive experiences with programming, workshops, tournaments, events, and more. The first free and family friendly comic-convention Hero Nation-Ypsilanti was held in September 2017.

Medal recipients for Arts, Science & Humanities for 2018

The annual tradition recognizes the unprecedented accomplishments and contributions of artists, individuals, creatives, organizations and businesses from Washtenaw County. Medalists are recognized for long-term commendable achievements in increasing public awareness and advancing the greater Ann Arbor area's creative sector. Through their leadership, actions, philanthropy and body of work, medalists set the bar for excellence and lead as an example for others to follow.

Outstanding Service Medal 2018: Debbie and John Dingell

The Outstanding Service Medal recognizes exceptional civic leadership and critical contributions made in advancing the arts, sciences and humanities within and beyond Washtenaw County.



John and Debbie Dingell (Photo: AP)

According to the press release:

Debbie and John Dingell, through their personal and public service, have long been champions for the arts, creative industries and historic preservation. John Dingell represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from December 13, 1955 to January 3, 2015, serving for more than 59 years, the longest uninterrupted Congressional tenure in U.S. history. He supported the establishment of and continues to be an advocate for the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities. He helped bring federal investment to arts, cultural and historic venues in Washtenaw County and throughout his district. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell represents Michigan’s 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is the sponsor of the CREATE Act legislation in Congress and has been a strong advocate for the arts since before she was an elected official. While serving as president of the General Motors Foundation, she helped to partner with filmmaker Ken Burns (an Ann Arbor native) on a number of documentary films. Debbie Dingell continues John Dingell’s tradition of sponsoring the Congressional high school art competition in their respective districts and being a member of the Congressional art and STEAM caucuses.

Philanthropic Excellence Medal 2018: Drs. Robert F. and Marina v.N. Whitman

The Philanthropic Excellence Medal recognizes the outstanding histories of philanthrlopy and civic leadership in the arts, sciences and humanities within and beyond Washtenaw County.



(Photo: Robert and Marine v.N. Whitman)

According to the press release:



Upon moving to the Ann Arbor area more than 30 years ago, Drs. Robert (Bob) and Marina v.N. Whitman became immediately ensconced in the local arts community. Their stewardship and generous investment of talent, time and treasure has guided the Great Lakes Performing Artists Associates, the Michigan Theater, Artrain, the Sterns Collection and many other organizations at various stages of development. They are also avid consumers of the arts frequenting theater, music, film, art and other events many times a week. Bob Whitman is professor emeritus of English at the University of Pittsburgh with a specialty in drama. Marina v.N. Whitman is professor emeritus of business administration and public policy at the University of Michigan. From 1979 until 1992 she was an officer of the General Motors Corporation, first as vice president and chief economist and later as vice president and group executive for public affairs, which included the economics, environmental activities, industry-government relations and public relations staffs. She also serves or has served as a director of several leading multinational corporations.

Lifetime Achievement Medal 2018: Linda Yohn

The Lifetime Achievement Medal recognizes a lifetime of distinguished achievements and contributions within the fields of arts, creativity, sciences and humanities.



(Photo: Linda Yohn)

According to the press release:

Since 1987 Linda Yohn has been the music director at WEMU 89.1 FM, a National Public Radio station located at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Linda was named the 2017 National Jazz Presenter of the Year by JazzWeek magazine, the award recognizing a jazz broadcaster with exceptional presentation and communications skills hosting and/or producing a jazz program. She has been named National Jazz Programmer five separate times since 2008 and was awarded the Duke Dubois Jazz Humanitarian Award, Willis Conover/Marian McPartland Award for Jazz Journalism (Jazz Journalists Association) and National Jazz Presenter of the Year (Jazzlz). Yohn is a founding member of Southeast Michigan Jazz Association and Riverside Arts Center.

This year's medalists will be celebrated with a ceremony at The pARTy! 2018, The Arts Alliance's signature event and fundraiser, on Monday, Jan. 29.

Where: Mélange Bistro, 312 South Main Street

When: 6 p.m.

For ticket information and to learn more about the medalists, click here.

