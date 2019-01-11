The Arts Alliance to award annual medals in arts, sciences and humanities on Feb. 11 in Ann Arbor

William Bolcom (right) and Joan Morris (left) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Medal 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Hosted annually by The Arts Alliance, The pARTy! 2019 benefit and fundraiser will be held on Feb. 11 at dessous after the yearly medal reception.

To honor those who have supported the arts within the Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County area, The Arts Alliance will hand out three medals for Arts, Science & Humanities for 2019: the Lifetime Achievement Medal; Outstanding Service Medal and Philanthropic Excellence Medal. Medal recipients are honored to demonstrate and recognize their artistic and community endeavors, inspiring leadership and selfless philanthropic efforts toward the arts, sciences, humanities and other industries.

Lifetime Achievement Medal 2019: William Bolcom and Joan Morris

The Lifetime Achievement Medal recognizes those who have devoted their lives to artistic achievement and accomplishments.

Known together as Bolcom & Morris, the pair has recorded 25 albums and performed songs and music from the ragtime era up to the current century. Bolcom is a composer and was a Ross Lee Finney Distinguished University Professor of Composition in the U-M’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance. Morris is a songstress who has performed in cabarets and on stage for forty years. She is an accomplished author and also taught at the U-M.

Aaron P. (right) and Afa S. Dworkin (left) will be presented the Outstanding Service Medal 2019.

Outstanding Service Medal 2019: Aaron P. and Afa S. Dworkin

The Outstanding Service Medal honors those who have not only supported and contributed to the arts but who have demonstrated outstanding leadership within Washtenaw County.

A potent pair, the couple have advocated for diversity and equity within arts leadership and the performing arts. Afa S. Dworkin, a programming strategist, is also president and artistic director of the Sphinx Organization and was named one of Detroit Crain’s 40 under 40. Aaron P. Dworkin, a founder of the Sphinx Organization, is not only a 2005 MacArthur Fellow and a former dean of University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance but is also a multimedia artist and creative mentor.

Bill (left) and Mary Kinley (right) will be honored with the Philanthropic Excellence Medal 2019.

Philanthropic Excellence Medal 2019: Bill and Mary Kinley​​​​​​​

The Philanthropic Excellence Medal is given to those who have a demonstrated history of supporting the creative and scientific community.

Bill and Mary Kinley are well known as appreciators and supporters of the arts. Their generosity towards the artistic community can be found not only in their impactful support but in their leadership as board members, their volunteer efforts, and their continuous leadership

For those wanting to go to the private medalist reception, which starts at 5:15 p.m., tickets cost $225 for members and $250 for non-members.

The pARTy! 2019 will start at 6:15 p.m. The Arts Alliance member general admission tickets are $125 for general, while non-members can snag tickets for $150. Large groups of 10 or more members will receive discounted tickets at $100 each.

Included in the cost of each ticket is food at dessous as well as two drink tickets per person. Tickets to the Honorary Committee reception also include champagne and reception appetizers.

Volunteers are also needed for the reception and those interested can contact The Arts Alliance for more information.

For more information on the honorees and the event, visit The Arts Alliance website.

dessous is located at 312 S. Main Street.

