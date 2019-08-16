The Circ Bar launches initiative to help Ann Arbor nonprofits with free venue space, services

The indoor lounge with views of the roof deck. (Courtesy: The Circ Bar)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Downtown Ann Arbor bar and event space The Circ Bar has launched a new initiative to help nonprofit organizations within the area.

Created by Krazieye Productions, the company behind The Circ Bar, the new Circ Cares initiative allows nonprofits to use The Circ Bar as a venue space for free.

“At Circ, we believe as a community, we need to work together. What better way than to offer our venue as a meeting place for all?” said Krazieye Productions managing member Roger Ahn.

On Wednesdays, nonprofit organizations can reserve the event space for conferences, fundraising and panels for free. The company wants to empower organizations, particularly those unable to rent event spaces due to lack of funding.

Through Circ Cares, The Circ Bar will offer nonprofits support and services, including its venue space capable of hosting up to 550 people, two bars, a lounge, The Circ Bar rooftop deck, social media marketing, negotiable catering as well as staff and security, among other services.

Organizations that are 501(c) registered may contact The Circ Bar via events@thecircbar.com with questions or to make reservations.

The Circ Bar is at 210 S. 1st Street.

