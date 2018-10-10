City of Ann Arbor wants your input on budget, city spending

ANN ARBOR - Want your voice heard when it comes to city spending priorities?

A new community survey approved Sept. 4 by City Council is allowing residents to share their insights.

Issues covered in the survey include road repairs, affordable housing and development planning.

According to the city of Ann Arbor, "(The) goal of the community survey will be to obtain meaningful and broad citizen input to assist staff and City Council members in developing the city's budget and spending priorities for fiscal years 2020 and 2021."

The city administrator will be submitting the recommended fiscal year 2020 budget to City Council on April 15, 2019.

Fiscal year 2020 starts July 1, 2019, and ends June 30, 2020. Although the city plans for multi-year budgets, City Council members are limited to adopting one fiscal year at a time.

The city has hired the professional services of the Center for Priority Based Budgeting to conduct the survey.

The deadline to take it is Nov. 18. Results will be provided by City Council in early December and will be posted on the city's website, www.a2gov.org.

