The Collective on 5th to hold a Library Lane Input session on Monday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - The Collective on 5th will have a public input session about the Library Lane development on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Pittsfield branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.
Updates regarding the much-debated Collective on 5th development, above the Library Lane underground parking structure, on downtown's 5th Avenue, will be presented. Info session participants will be asked for their input, specifically regarding a public plaza area of the development.
Chicago-based developer, Core Spaces, the company behind the future 17-floor high-rise, wants to create a space that reflects the walkability and community of downtown Ann Arbor. The Collective will have 360 units of housing, a 3-floor hotel, offices, retailers and green space and generate jobs and revenue for Ann Arbor.
The Collective on 5th has been designed by Chicago-based Myefski Architects, who also designed Hub - Ann Arbor, a new student housing building on East Huron Street.
