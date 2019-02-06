The Fluffy Guy headed to Michigan Mar. 28

ANN ARBOR - It’s about to get Fluffy up in here! “Beyond the Fluffy” is Gabriel Iglesias’ latest tour taking the nation, nay the world, and he’s coming to our backyard, the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center on Mar. 28. The Fluffster’s recent comedy special on Netflix “One Show Fits All” premiered on Jan. 29, 2019 and is a hysterical riot.

Iglesias has comedy specials and movie work under his belt, some may also recognize his vocal work in such animated films as "The Book of Life", "Ferdinand", "Coco" and many more. Iglesias’ most current project is another collaboration with Netflix to create a TV series called “Mr. Iglesias.” The show is about a high-school teacher working at his alma mater with a talented, rag-tag group of students.

Photo from: thefluffyguy.com

I’ve been a fan for years and I counted down the days until the comedy special was released. When I found out that he was coming into town, I was beyond excited. Fluffy appeals to all audiences, international, different age groups. You name it, they love him. I’ve introduced Gabriel Iglesias to several friends, explaining every Spanish joke, translating it into English and they immediately start looking up his older comedy specials.





Enough fangirling, the comedy world tour is “Beyond the Fluffy.” It’s going to be at the EMU Convocation Center on Mar. 28 at 7 p.m. To get more information and tickets, visit emutix.com or fluffyguy.com. Bring some tissues because his going to make you cry from laughter.

