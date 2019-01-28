The Gifts of Art program brings four free concerts at University Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - In February, the main lobby of University Hospital will turn into a concert hall, courtesy of the Gifts of Art program, as four musical performances bring hopefulness and glee to patients, families, staff and visitors.

At noon on Feb. 7, Danirée (Daniel Goree) will kick off one of the coldest months of the year by performing his country and American music. Along with his guitar, Danirée, has been a musician since a young age and has played jazz, blues and country to crowds around the United States.

Danirée will start of the February concerts on Feb. 7 in the University of Michigan Hospital. Photo | Gifts of Art

The following week, Feb. 14, the CutTime Simfonica will have their My Funny Valentine performance. Blending together classical, tango and hip-hop among other genres, CutTime Simfonica makes their own blend of funny tunes -- and possibly even some cowbells. Conceptualized almost 10 years ago by “accidental composer” Rick Robinson, CutTime Simfonica is made up of musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

On Feb. 21, the Paul VornHagen Jazz Duo will take over the lobby, filling it with smooth tunes. Ann Arbor musician Vornhagen, whose music can be heard on NPR and PBS, will use his jazz and bossa nova know-how to serenade the audience.

Join Paul VornHagen on Feb. 21 at University Hospital. Photo | Paul VornHagen

Last but not least, Elden and Lani Kelly will play on the last day of the month, Feb. 28. The husband-wife duo will use their partnership of the guitar and oboe to play original music to curious crowds.

All Gifts of Art concerts take place in the main lobby of University Hospital from noon to 1 p.m. and are completely free for anyone wanting to participate or watch or who are just passing through the lobby.

Lani and Elden Kelly will entertain with guitar and oboe arrangements on Feb. 28. Photo | Gifts of Art program

Many of the Gifts of Art events are streamed on the Gifts of Art Facebook page.

Sponsored by the Friends of Michigan Medicine, as well as individual donations, grants and art sales, the Gifts of Art program brings art and music to Michigan Medicine through performances and regularly rotating art at University hospital.

The main lobby of the U-M Hospital is located at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.

