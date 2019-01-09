The Great Tamer takes over Ann Arbor's Power Center Jan 18, 19

The Great Tamer will be at the Power Center on Jan. 18 and 19. Credit | Julian Mommert

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Jan.18 and 19 The Great Tamer will take over the Power Center with it’s surrealist and spooky beauty at 8 p.m.

Conceptualized, visualized and directed by Dimitris Papaioannou, the adult performance demonstrates the power and macabre beauty of the human body. It references classical works by internationally known artists like Botticelli, Michelangelo and Rembrandt and uses a series of vignette performances to discuss life and mortality.

The Great Tamer consists of 10 performers who use their bodies to create optical illusions, perform stunts and display the violent yet poetic intensity that Papaioannou’s works are known for.

Prior to both performances, there will be a free live drawing class in the Power Center lobby from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. by local artist Nora Venturelli so that audiences can learn first hand about the aesthetically abstract charm of the human form.

After the performance on Jan.18, the artists of The Great Tamer will sit down for a post-performance question and answer session so that audiences may understand their creative process during the performance.

Papaioannou became known for his explosive and powerful artistry during his direction of the 2004 Athens Olympic Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies and has wowed audiences throughout Europe with the intoxicating storytelling of The Great Tamer after its premiere in Athens in May 2017.

The Great Tamer is only recommended for those 16 years and older as it contains male and female frontal nudity.

Tickets range in price from $34 to $60, depending upon location within the Power Center. As always, students, senior citizens and large groups may receive discounted tickets if still available. Tickets can be purchased online or through the UMS box office.

For more information, visit the UMS performance page.

The Power Center is located at 121 Fletcher Street.

