The hypnotic 'Under the influence' by Tristin Lowe comes to the UMMA in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Tristin Lowe's Under the Influence is a calming combination of installation and imagination. Starting on Oct 6. the supernatural installation will make the University of Michigan Museum of Art its home until Jan. 13 in the Irving Stenn, Jr. Family Gallery.

Under the Influence is an amalgamation of three of Lowe's works: Argonaut II, Lunacy and Visither I. UMMA visitors to the installation will have to travel through Argonaut II, a massive and reflective door, which opens up to Lunacy, an over 12 foot-in-diameter textured moon made up of 490 square feet of felt gathered around a sphere. Lunacy's ring-shaped craters and bumpy topography tell its astronomical story while Visither I, a blue neon-light spaceship, rockets towards it on a stellar, nomadic mission.

Credit | Tristen Lowe

The installation invokes the feelings of ethereal but excited serenity, like the anticipatory moments before a new adventure. Time is waiting in the installation as visitors anticipate Visither I to land but it never does.

On Dec. 8 at 5 p.m., stop by the gallery again for the Tristin Lowe: Under the Influence: A Poetic Encounter event. Curated by UM Master of Fine Arts student and Hopwood Graduate Poetry winner, Talin Tahajian, the event will host local and student poets presenting their work to an audience of gallery visitors.

Credit | Tristen Lowe

Supported by the UM Office of the Provost, the Herbert W. and Susan L. Johe Endowment, and the Susan and Richard Gutow Endowed Fund, Under the Influence is an eerie yet enticing installation that lets audiences develop their own meanings.

