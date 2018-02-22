The master builder of songs, Richard Shindell, comes to The Ark March 10

ANN ARBOR - Performing solo on March 10 at The Ark is acclaimed singer-songwriter Richard Shindell, who will play selections from his latest release, "Careless," in addition to favorites from his discography.

Bringing his own craft of storytelling to every song he writes, Shindell has created a wide array of characters and personas within each song, all while rooting for the underdogs and condemning those who seek to practice religious intolerance, prejudice and war. He brings his classic folk sound to Ann Arbor in advance of the upcoming "Cry Cry Cry" tour -- his collaboration with Dar Williams and Lucy Kaplansky -- later this spring, and is excited to return to our beloved city.

"For performers of a certain ilk, The Ark has long been a beloved mainstay of the national touring scene," Shindell said by email. "Out on the road, knowing that the next stop is Ann Arbor is always a happy prospect."

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 10, and tickets are $20. For more information on Shindell's music, visit richardshindell.com.

