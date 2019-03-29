The Moth StorySLAM comes to Zingerman's Greyline in Ann Arbor May 7

The Moth StorySLAM: FLAWED will take place on May 7. Tickets are only available a week in advance. Credit | Denise Ofelia Mangen

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Celebrate flaws, imperfections and weirdness at The Moth StorySLAM at Zingerman's Greyline on May 7.

Ann Arbor storytellers and locals will get the chance to tell five-minute stories reflecting on their personal pitfalls at The Moth StorySLAM: FLAWED.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., those brave enough will take center stage and reminisce about what makes them flawed, chipped and maybe a little broken.

Tickets for this StorySLAM won't go on sale until April 30 at 3 p.m. -- just a week before the show. Make sure to mark your calendars! Once you have your tickets, make sure to get to Zingerman's Greyline very early as seating is limited.

Nationally known, The Moth showcases local talent at its StorySLAM events around the country. Credit | The Moth

Known for its highly rated podcast, The Moth StorySLAM has audience members across the country tell themed stories from embarrassing moments to triumphant victories.

This event is sponsored by Michigan Radio. For information and updates about purchasing tickets, head to The Moth event page.

Zingerman's Greyline is located at 100 North Ashley St.

