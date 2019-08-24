The Second City comedy troupe to perform in downtown Ann Arbor at The Ark

The Second City will perform at The Ark on Sept. 6 and 7. Photo | Tim Schmidt

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - At 8 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 7, laugh until you cry with Chicago-based comedy group The Second City at The Ark in downtown Ann Arbor.

Known for cultivating the careers of numerous popular comedians and funny people such as Chris Farley and Tina Fey, The Second City comedy troupe has a reputation for side-splitting comedy and sassy sketch comedy.

Celebrating 59 years of comedy, the group brings its particular brand of funny to various locations while on tour, exposing audiences to the next generation of The Second City comedians.

Adding their own personality to The Second City greatest hits, this troupe of comedians will reinvigorate and update classic skits, original songs and punchy improv.

General admission tickets can be bought in advance online here or at The Ark or Michigan Union Ticket Office for $36. Students with an ID receive a $10 discount.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The Ark is at 316. S. Main St.

