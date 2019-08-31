The Songbird Cafe set to open up Songbird Baking Co. on Ann Arbor's west side soon

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor will be getting a new baking company courtesy of The Songbird Cafe.

The well-loved Ann Arbor eatery will be transforming its west side location from a cafe into a baking company, complete with house-baked treats, as well as additional breakfast items.

Through a statement on its website, the company said it decided to change its west side location into a baking company because its baked goods continued to rise in popularity.

In order to make room for its new Songbird Baking Co., the Jackson Avenue location will do away with its lunchtime sandwich menu and add a line of baked goods including gluten-free options, morning buns, savory items, weekend specials, scones and customer favorites. There will also be custom cakes and catering options.

The location will retain its coffee, tea and espresso-based menu items.

According to the website statement, the new baking company will hopefully be open Tuesday after the completion of some light construction over the Labor Day weekend.

Lunch menu items are still available at the north side location.

Songbird Baking Co. is at 2891 Jackson Ave.

