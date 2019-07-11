'The Sound of Music' sing-along comes to Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Time to sing about all of your favorite things! On Aug. 11 and 14 in the Michigan Theater, join Julie Andrews in singing through the Austrian countryside during two sing-along showings of “The Sound of Music.”

Bring your nuns and family bands to learn their doe-rah-mi-fah-so-lah-tee-dos while hiding in cemeteries or climbing trees.

With music composed by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein Il, watch the 1965 musical performances of Julie Andrews as Maria and Christopher Plummer as Captain Georg von Trapp.

Watch (and sing along) as Maria softens the cold-hearted Georg von Trapp through her goofy hijinks, rebellious demeanor and wonderful nonconformity. How do you solve a problem like Maria?

The Aug. 11 show starts at 1:30 p.m., while the show starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 (unless you start singing in the streets).

Tickets are $16 but children under 12, students, active-duty military members and seniors can purchase $13 discounted tickets. Buy them here.

Lyrics will be featured on the screen and props will be provided. The sing-a-long is part of Michigan Theater's Summer Classics series.



Michigan Theater is at 603 E Liberty St.

