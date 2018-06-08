The Treasure Mart: Ann Arbor's resale destination since 1959

ANN ARBOR - Fifty-eight years ago, Demaris Cash had a wild idea: Open a consignment store in Kerrytown, a then-run down area and far from the retail districts.

She began renting the current building at 529 Detroit St. for $200 per month and locals quickly caught on. With no resale shops around, Cash invented her own consignment techniques and managed to keep track of inventory in creative ways.

Today, her daughter Elaine Johns runs the family business in the same building that almost feels like a time capsule.



Not much has changed, including the tiny sorting room where the staff goes through thousands of items each day and a growing consignor waiting list.

"It’s the thrill of the hunt for a lot of people," explained Johns. "I posted something once on Facebook and by 2 p.m., I had spoken to 45 people that I knew by their first names, and I don’t know how many people who own stores can say that. Some people come twice a day. They don’t want to miss anything. That really warms me."

Another thing that keeps them coming? The variety of items.



"There’s antique shops everywhere and resale in the surrounding towns, but nothing like this," said Johns. "People come here because we get the unusual."

The Treasure Mart currently has 1,000 consignors with a two-month wait to receive membership. Consignors must make an appointment, and new members can bring 50 to 70 items, depending on size.

Members pay a $25 annual membership fee. Members get 65 percent of the selling price for items they bring in and 50 percent for items priced $4 or less. If items haven't sold for four months or longer, then the member profit becomes 50 percent.



"You come in here and the staff is delightful," said consignor and regular shopper Cheryl Blackwell. "I've been very happy. I wouldn’t continue to do it if I wasn’t. It’s a good way to get stuff out (and) you meet really interesting people here."

One challenge The Treasure Mart faces is Baby Boomers are downsizing and younger people aren't in the market for used items or antiques.

"The young people do not care about antique glassware or figurines -- they don’t want any of it," explained Johns. "Our kids like clean lines. They go to Crate and Barrel and Pottery Barn."



It's clear that what keeps The Treasure Mart running is the the community that has grown around it.

Johns, her husband Carl and the staff know many of the regulars by name. It has become a gathering place for many, and years ago, Johns' mother considered opening a coffee shop inside the building only to learn it wasn't to code.

"This place really has soul," employee Iris Wiinikka told us as she sorted a 92-piece silver plated dinnerware set. "You can go to other places and it’s just a wide variety of things that we have here, old, new, true antiques, vintage. We have such a variety, and I think people love that. Everything has heart."



Cheryl Blackwell echoed that sentiment.

"This place really does live up to its hype," she said. "Treasure Mart is one of the old school places. So many things are gone. And I understand change is a part of life but why are we getting rid of all the good stuff (in town)?"

Lucky for Johns, it seems as though this local gem is here to stay.

