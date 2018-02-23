The Zingerman's Deli deals you should know about

ANN ARBOR - Who doesn't love a good deal, especially on the delicious handcrafted creations that Zingerman's Delicatessen serves up daily?

We got the inside scoop on the best deals this season.

Mac and Cheese Monday

This is for all you cheese lovers out there.

The deli is serving up their famous mac and cheese every Monday from 5p p.m. to 7 p.m. for just $9.99. This includes a half-pound of the good stuff, as many toppings as you want (bacon, breadcrumbs and chillies - yum) and a side salad.



(Photo: Zingerman's)

The process is super simple (and doesn't require you to wait in any lines). Just register and pay online, then head upstairs where a member of the team will take your name and serve up your mac and cheese to eat in or carry out.

T-shirt Tuesdays

Save $4 on your purchase every Tuesday if you come wearing a Zingerman's T-shirt.

It doesn't matter if you bought the shirt from their store or a thrift shop; as long as you're wearing their brand, you get the deal.



(Photo: Zingerman's)

Wednesday: Canvas Bag Deal

Come in every Wednesday and get 10 percent off all the merchandise you can fit into a Zingerman's canvas bag.

In the online description, it says the $30 tote "can handle very heavy loads."

See what we're getting at?



(Photo: Zingerman's)

Order one here.

February Olive Oil Special

Every month, the deli rotates its specials. This month, the "1, 2, 3 olive oil sale" is on. This means that for every bottle you buy (up to three bottles) you get an extra 10 percent off.

So get 10 percent off your first bottle, 20 percent off your second and 30 percent off your third.



(Photo: Zingerman's)

Everyday Deals

After 5 p.m., enjoy a 50 percent discount on all day-day pastries at Zingerman's Next Door Cafe

All day-old bread in the deli is 35 percent off

After 5 p.m., enjoy a 50 percent discount on baguettes and bagels at the deli



(Photo: Zingerman's)

Free Delivery

Originally planned to last through the end of February, the deli has decided to extend free deliveries, so take advantage of it while it lasts.

They'll bring you groceries, hot sandwiches breads, sides and more straight from the deli every day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will deliver it anywhere in the Ann Arbor area.

To order, call 734-663-DELI (3354).

Happy eating!

Related stories:

A chat with Ari Weinzweig of Zingerman's

Inside Ann Arbor's very own chocolate factory

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.