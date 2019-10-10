TheRide seeks public input for its long-range transit plan in Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area

TheRide demonstrates its new autonomous wheelchair technology at University of Michigan's Mcity on March 26, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, or TheRide, is seeking community input to help shape the future of its long-range public transportation plan, which is now in development.

According to TheRide, the long-range public transportation plan in the greater Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area will use public input to:

Create a vision for public transit in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area

Guide and prioritize investments for the public transit network in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area

Create a disciplined approach to achieve the goals outlined by TheRide's board of directors

Coordinate efforts with other transportation projects and plans throughout the region

TheRide is hosting a series of public meetings through Nov. 11.

"We want to hear from our customers and community members alike to find out what they need and want from the public transportation system in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area," deputy CEO of planning and innovation at TheRide, Tim Sanderson, said in a statement. "This input, along with feedback from key stakeholders, will be used to shape future public transit services."

Public input sessions schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 16

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ypsilanti District Library

5577 Whittaker Road

Wednesday, Oct. 23

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor District Library - Downtown Branch

343 S. 5th Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Spark East – Downtown Ypsilanti

215 W. Michigan Ave

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Drop-in sessions will be held at the Blake and Ypsilanti transit centers on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 15

3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Blake Transit Center

328 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Thursday, Oct. 31

7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Ypsilanti Transit Center

220 Pearl St.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ypsilanti Transit Center

220 Pearl St.

Thursday, Nov. 7

7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Blake Transit Center

328 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Can't attend a session? Email Planning@TheRide.org with the subject "Long Range Plan" or call 734-794-1882.

When providing feedback, TheRide would like to know:

What does good transit look like in this community?

What are the greatest opportunities that you see that would improve ridership?

What do you feel is the single greatest factor that encourages ridership?

Do you feel that the experience of using AAATA is meeting the expectations of the community/customers?

What role do you see innovation and technology having in changing your interaction with public transit?

You can also send mail to:

Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority

c/o Planning Projects

2700 S. Industrial Highway

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

For more information about the "Long Range Plan," visit TheRide.org/TransitForTomorrow.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.