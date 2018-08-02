These five Ann Arbor high schools are among best in Michigan, according to Niche

ANN ARBOR - Which Ann Arbor schools rank the best in the state?

Niche just released their annual rankings of the best schools in the nation. We compiled a list of the 25 best Michigan public high schools and five Ann Arbor schools made the cut.

See how they ranked in Niche's list below:



25. Central High School (Grand Rapids)

24. Washtenaw Technical Middle College (Ann Arbor)

23. International Academy of Macomb

22. East Grand Rapids High School

21. H.H. Dow High School (Midland)

20. Athens High School (Troy)

19. Grosse Pointe North High School

18. Wylie E. Groves High School (Birmingham)

17. Northern High School (Grand Rapids)

16. Community High School (Ann Arbor)

15. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor)

14. Bloomfield Hills High School

13. Grosse Pointe South High School

12. Saline High School

11. Rochester Adams High Schools

10. Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor)

9. Washtenaw International High School (Ypsilanti)

8. Northville High School

7. Ernest W. Seaholm High School (Birmingham)

6. Huron High School (Ann Arbor)

5. Okemos High School

4. Novi High School

3. International Academy (Oakland)

2. Troy High School

1. International Academy (Bloomfield Hills)

According to Niche, the rankings are based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

