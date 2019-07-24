'Things with Wings' take over Ann Arbor's Matthaei Botanical Garden

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Let your imagination take flight at the annual “Things with Wings” event on Sunday at the Matthaei Botanical Garden.

Starting at 1 p.m., the three-hour event is free and open to even the smallest of flyers and families of all sizes.

Beekeepers from the Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers club will be buzzing around to help with bee-themed activities while the Leslie Science & Nature Center will be bringing some of its birds of prey.

Additionally, there will be a wing-making craft, face-painting and a performance by the Ann Arbor Aviary.

For more information and related events, visit the Matthaei Botanical Garden website.

The Matthaei Botanical Gardens are at 1800 North Dixboro Rd.

