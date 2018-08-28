Third-grade teacher charged with indecent exposure in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A third-grade teacher is facing charges after being accused of flashing a woman in Ypsilanti Township, officials said.

Troy Lee Miller was officially charged Monday with a misdemeanor, just days before the new school year at Ypsilanti International Elementary School.

"School is starting and I teach in the city of Ypsilanti, which is probably why WDIV is filming," Miller said in court.

He talked about his plans for the upcoming school year during the court proceedings.

"I have open house on the 30th and school starts on Tuesday, so I'm meeting with parents, teachers, the principal, getting everything set up, getting my classroom ready," Miller said.

A woman told police Miller stopped his car to ask for directions to a park, and when she got closer to his car, she noticed he only had a towel on. She said he took the towel off to expose himself.

Police tied the crime to Miller through the license plate on the car.

"You're accused of committing the crime of indecent exposure," the judge told Miller.

It's unclear whether Miller will teach while his case goes through the court system, but the Ypsilanti Community Schools district released a statement, saying, "Ypsilanti Community Schools' top priority is the safety and security of all students and staff. The district is aware of a legal arraignment with a YCS teacher and is cooperating with local authorities regarding the situation. The legal issue at hand does not involve any student from Ypsilanti Community Schools."

Miller is scheduled to return to court in September.

