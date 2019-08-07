This Ann Arbor artist will transform you into a beautiful garden!

This article is sponsored by Wallside Windows and Concordia University.

If you are looking to make a fashion statement, we've got a lively one for you! Passionflower is a local floral design studio in Ann Arbor that creates one-of-a-kind pieces out of flowers and plants that you can wear, and they are seriously jaw-dropping.

Susan McLeary is the owner of Passionflower and the designer behind the beautiful pieces (watch the video above to see them!). She makes everything from headbands, to necklaces, bracelets and even floral tattoos.

McLeary started as a wedding and event florist and has branched out into teaching others how to do it. She also has a background in making jewelry which has helped her in creating the wearable pieces.

"I'm always looking to make flowers more unexpected so the public is more interested in what we do as florists," said Mcleary.

If you want to learn how to make these gorgeous pieces for yourself, she teaches classes and offers a subscription box. Search Susan McLeary and Passion Flower for more information.

For more information about all things Ann Arbor, visit our sister site, allaboutannarbor.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.