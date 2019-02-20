Three UM researchers named 2019 Cottrell Scholars

Alison Narayan, Charles McCrory and Emily Rauscher have been named 2019 Cottrell Scholars (Credit: University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR - Three professors at the University of Michigan have been named Cottrell Scholars by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement. Their fields include astronomy and chemistry.

A total of 24 recipients were chosen this year, and each is identified as a pioneer in science education and research at either a leading U.S. research university or a mainly undergraduate institution. Each recipient is also awarded $100,000.



The winners are:

Charles C. L. McCrory, assistant professor of chemistry, College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, for "Selective Electrocatalysis by Polymer-Encapsulated Catalysts: The Role of Charge and Substrate Transport on Catalytic Efficiency."

Alison Narayan, assistant professor of chemistry, College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, for "Biocatalytic Reactions for Selective, Sustainable Synthesis and Engaging Graduate Student Instructors for Improved Outcomes in Organic Chemistry."

Emily Rauscher, assistant professor of astronomy, College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, for "Exo-Cartography: Resolving Three-Dimensional Images of Extrasolar Worlds."

The Cottrell Scholars program grants exceptional early career teacher-scholars in astronomy, chemistry and physics by giving notable discretionary awards for research. The goal of the program is to develop individuals who are lauded within their scientific communities for the innovation and quality of their academic leadership skills and research programs.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.