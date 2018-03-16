Three winning designs announced for Ann Arbor manhole cover art project

ANN ARBOR - And then there were three.

After two town hall meetings, a jury session and a public vote on six semifinalists' work, three designs have won the Ann Arbor Art Center's manhole cover art challenge.

The winners will each receive a $1,000 stipend from the City of Ann Arbor and a guaranteed imprint on Tree Town's streets for decades to come.

"The interest in this project has been amazing," Marie Klopf, Ann Arbor Art Center President and CEO, said in a press release. "We received an overwhelming amount of submissions from the Ann Arbor area, but also from as far away as Germany. The public is highly engaged because is it really unique, fun and everyone can get involved. It will be a great legacy for the winners as the manhole covers can last 80 years."

The designs



"Horizon" by Laurie Borggreve of Edina, Minnesota

Kayak" by Taylor Mentzer of Ann Arbor



"Tower and Tree" by Shaun Whitehouse of Ann Arbor

More than 240 designs were submitted and juried by an Advisory Committee comprised of local artists, community and business leaders and arts educators. Although people from all over the world applied, four out of six of the semifinalists were Ann Arborites.

Members of the public chose the winners, with nearly 3,000 people casting their votes.

"You want the public to have ownership of the art," Mae Skidmore, Ann Arbor Art Center project director, told A4. "Just like a building that’s going up in downtown Ann Arbor, you want the public to be proud of that building, or that art. Because it’s public funds, that’s the other reason why: Making sure the public has a stake in how their money’s being spent."



