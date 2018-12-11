Top 11 kids activities to enjoy in Ann Arbor in the wintertime

ANN ARBOR - When the temperature drops, we say goodbye to the days we could let the kids outside to enjoy warm evenings and enter our homes straight after school with the hopes we don't develop cabin fever.

Winter is tricky with little ones, so with some help from the Ann Arbor Area Mamas Network Facebook group, here is our list of the best places to go and things to do during the colder months.

I sprinkled in a few of my own, based on experience.

1. The Creature Conservancy

This local nonprofit which showcases rescued animals got several mentions.

If you haven't been, it's a must. Since it is rooted in education, you can find knowledgeable (and super friendly) staff members on site who perform regular training demonstrations, are on hand to answer questions and present the conservancy's 'Feature Creature' of the month.

Each time I've been there, they have had animals out to pet, which is really fun for little ones.

Be sure to have a look at their presentation schedule before you visit to choose which animals most interest you.

It is only open on weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults (13 and up) and $8 for children (ages 2-12). Babies and toddlers under 2 years old are free.

Since it is a nonprofit, admission is seen as a donation.

Location: 4950 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

For more info, visit thecreatureconservancy.org.

2. Hands-On Museum

God bless this place. Seriously.

I can't count the number of times we took advantage of its extended hours on Thursdays (8 p.m.) last winter. With areas designed for infants all the way through middle school, this museum really does have something for everyone.

Tip: If you are planning to visit a few times and live in the area, getting a membership is definitely cost beneficial.

Tip #2: Bring an extra set of clothes if you are bringing a toddler to the water area (I learned this the hard way).

Location: 220 E. Ann St.

For more info, visit aahom.org.

3. Ann Arbor District Library

Another sanity-saver.

Each branch has regular -- and free -- baby playgroups and Preschool Storytimes, and times vary. So whether you are looking for morning, midday or evening activities, you'll be able to find something that suits your schedule.

The storytellers are engaging with the kids and a total joy to watch. Our local branch (Traverwood) features Banjo Betsy each week at Preschool Storytime, who adds a whole new level of fun to the experience.

Beyond a fun thing to do with the kids, it's a great opportunity to connect with other parents in town. It takes a village after all, right?

Locations

Downtown Library: 343 South Fifth Ave.

Pittsfield Branch: 2359 Oak Valley Dr.

Malletts Creek Branch: 3090 East Eisenhower Parkway

Westgate Branch: 2503 Jackson Ave.

Traverwood Branch: 3333 Traverwood Drive

For more info, visit aadl.org.

4. Ice skating at Buhr and Vets Memorial Parks

5. Indoor swimming at Mack Pool or Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center

6. Open gym at Gym America

7. Play the bells in Kerrytown

8. Matthaei Botanical Gardens

9. Go on a snowy hike

10. Sledding

11. Tiny Lions Cat Cafe

