Top spots for fall colors on the University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR - With a nickname like "Tree Town," you know that Ann Arbor is going to have some super spectacular fall foliage.

Specifically, the picturesque University of Michigan campus is a perfectly ideal spot for leaf-peeping once summer winds down and there's a crisp feeling in the air.

Here are some of our favorite spots at U-M if viewing the fall colors is on your to-do list this autumn season:

Nichols Arboretum

Affectionately known as "The Arb," the university's Nichols Arboretum is a hidden treasure in the downtown Ann Arbor area. The Arb is located within walking distance of many other attractions like the U-M Museum of Natural History and the Lunch Room Bakery & Cafe, and offers popular walking trails and gorgeous scenery year-round.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens

Further from downtown, visitors can find stunning maple groves during the autumn months at U-M Matthaei Botanical Gardens. Featuring five beautiful trails (one of which is universally accessible), Matthaei spans over 90 acres and provides stunning views of fall foliage.

Law Quad

While gorgeous anytime of year, the Law Quad is especially beautiful during the autumn months. With architecture sometimes compared to that of the fictional Hogwarts in the Harry Potter book and film series, the historic Law Quad is a popular spot for picnics and relaxation on campus.

Ingalls Mall

The site of lots of popular events throughout the year, Ingalls Mall has some lovely views in the autumn months, framed by the unique architecture on the university's campus. Take in views of Burton Memorial Tower among the red, orange, and yellow leaves in this picturesque U-M location.

North Campus

Often overlooked by visitors, the North Campus area at the university is sprawling, walkable, and scenic - especially in the fall. Whether you head to this part of U-M to see a musical at the Arthur Miller Theater, to check out some art at the Duderstadt Center, or just to wander and explore, you'll want this part of campus on your must-visit list for autumn.

