Tree Town Stomp to take place at end of October in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor, Mich. - Bust out your best dance moves from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27 at the annual Tree Town Stomp.

Featuring a schedule full of contra dance and waltz, Tree Town Stomp is hosted by the Ann Arbor Community for Traditional Music and Dance in Concourse Hall.

Contra dance is a type of folk dance made up of long lines of couples dancing to the steps of a caller. Partners in a couple face each other and perform the steps laid out by the caller, the person who walks dancers through the various steps, to the tune of live music.

Beginning on Oct. 25, Tree Town Stomp will kick off at 8 p.m. with an evening of contra dance and music by the band Wild Asparagus. George Marshall will act as caller. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dancing will continue until 11:30 p.m.

The following day, Oct. 26, doors will open at 10 a.m. for waltz. The Hotline Strings will provide music for dancers and lunch will be provided. Contra dancing will begin at 12:30 p.m. and then again at 2:30 p.m. After a dinner break starting 5 p.m., in which dancers must fend for themselves, dancing resumes at 8 p.m. and will continue until 11:30 p.m.

On Oct. 27, doors to the dance hall will open at noon and contra dancing will begin at 12:30 p.m. Dancing will continue, with a short break, until 3:30 p.m.

The costs for each day are as follows:

Oct. 25 -- $30 ($20 for those 25 or younger)

Oct. 26 morning -- $25 ($15 for those 25 or younger)

Oct. 26 evening -- $30 ($25 for those 25 or younger)

Oct. 27 -- $25 ($15 for those 25 or younger)

Those who register in advance online will receive a discounted price as do dance organization members.

According to the AACTMAD website, volunteers helping with the weekend of dance are entitled to free admission. Contact AACTMAD for more information.

More About Ann Arbor Community for Traditional Music and Dance

AACTMAD is a nonprofit membership organization of dancers, makers, shakers and creatives that sponsor more than 100 traditional music and dance performances every year. The organization has more than 200 members within southeast Michigan who support the role of traditional music and dance within the community.

Concourse Hall is at 4531 Concourse Drive.

