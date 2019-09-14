Trick or Treat on the River gets Ann Arbor families into the Halloween spirit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting at the Gallup Canoe Livery, ghastly ghouls, families of witches and wizards and furiously fuzzy creatures are invited to paddle along the Huron River.

On Oct. 13, the annual Trick or Treat on the River will return to the Huron River for an afternoon of canoe or kayak-based trick or treating.

Between noon and 5 p.m., trick-or-treaters of all ages can rent a canoe or kayak for $20 and casually drift along the river for chance encounters with candy-dispensing critters. However, wicked pirates and candy swiping characters will also be lurking about.

Ann Arborites waiting for their boo-worthy broods at the livery will have the opportunity to play lawn games and snack on s'mores throughout the afternoon.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The last boat will launch at 4 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring bags for their candy.

While GIVE365 volunteers will help with the event, more volunteers are needed. Those interested can learn more about volunteering here.

For more information, visit the city of Ann Arbor Department of Parks and Recreation Trick or Treat webpage.

About GIVE 365

GIVE 365 is a volunteer and outreach program managed by the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. Volunteers participate in projects and "parknerships" within Ann Arbor's 159 parks and recreation facilities.

Gallup Canoe Livery is at 3000 Fuller Road.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.