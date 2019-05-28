Troy police seek hit-and-run driver accused of killing Ann Arbor man

A driver is accused of striking a man and leaving the scene. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Troy police are searching for a driver accused of striking and killing an Ann Arbor man in a parking lot in a hit-and-run crash.

Officers were called at 8:55 a.m. Friday to the north parking lot of 500 Kirts Boulevard, which is an office building housing medical supplies.

JV Binkley, 48, of Ann Arbor, who was a vending machine supplier, was doing work in the building when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. He was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital by health officials and died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the driver was a black man who was 30 to 40 years old, with a well-trimmed, short beard. He was driving a black SUV, according to officials.

It's unknown why the driver was in the parking lot, police said.

Troy police are reviewing surveillance footage and investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 248-524-3477.

