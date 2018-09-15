Tunde Olaniran to perform in Ann Arbor at UMMA Sept. 29

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. musician Tunde Olaniran will perform at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Art.

Nigerian-born and Flint-based, Olaniran is known for his fusing of fast dance, electronic, and hip-hop into a musical experience that transcends borders, which is perfect as Olaniran’s performance will be in conjunction with the Beyond Borders: Global Africa exhibit at UMMA.

Olaniran debuted his first album, "Transgressor," in 2015, but has been making waves for a while with songs having been featured on NPR’s All Songs Considered and features in New York Times Magazine and PitchFork Magazine among others things. Olaniran’s music and lyrics blend social injustice, community and symbolism overlaying electronic tunes and metallic beats.

Olaniran’s new album, "Stranger," will be available on Oct. 5 so if you like what you hear on Sept. 29 (and you will), you can check out new music less than a week later. Check out Olaniran’s Soundcloud for a preview.

Beyond Borders: Global Africa will also be open for viewing after the performance for participants.

While the event is free, tickets are needed for entry. Get your ticket at the Michigan Union Ticket Office or call (734) 763-8587.

Sponsors of the Beyond Borders/Olaniran event include the UMMA, UM Center for World Performance Studies, Spectrum Center, and the UM School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

