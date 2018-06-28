Two adults arrested for bicycle larceny by University of Michigan Police Department

ANN ARBOR - In an article published on Wednesday by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security, it was reported that the University of Michigan Police Department (UMPD) investigation into stolen bicycles led to the arrest of two people.

While three confirmed and five suspected stolen bicycles were recovered, six remain missing. UMPD is asking that you contact the UMPD Evidence and Records unit at 734-763-3434 if you believe your bicycle was stolen around May 19, in attempt to identify your property.

U of M recommends taking the following precautions to protect your bicycle, as theft on campus is, unfortunately, all too common:

Register your bicycle -- Registering your bike (or personal electronics such as a laptop) with the UMPD can help deter theft and assist in the recovery of stolen property.

-- Registering your bike (or personal electronics such as a laptop) with the UMPD can help deter theft and assist in the recovery of stolen property. Invest in a quality lock -- It is suggested that you use a hardened steel U-lock with a double-lock mechanism. Avoid cable locks, which are easy to cut through.

-- It is suggested that you use a hardened steel U-lock with a double-lock mechanism. Avoid cable locks, which are easy to cut through. Know the right way to use your lock -- When locking your bike to a rack, secure it through the frame and at least one of the wheels.

-- When locking your bike to a rack, secure it through the frame and at least one of the wheels. Secure or remove expensive bike accessories -- This includes seats, bags, bottles, lights or GPS tracking devices.

For more bicycle safety and security information, visit the DPSS website.

