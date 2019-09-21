University of Michigan professors to take on leadership roles within U-M Office of Research

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Office of Research has welcomed two UM professors into leadership roles this week.

After being approved by the U-M board of regents on Thursday, professors Dr. Tabbye Chavous and Dr. Srijan Sen will step into the roles of associate vice president in two different areas.

Chavous will take on the role of associate vice president for research in social sciences, humanities and the arts while Sen will become the associate vice president for research in health sciences.

Chavous, who is a professor of psychology and education as well as the director of the U-M's National Center for Institutional Diversity, has been a professor at the U-M since 1998, when she entered the faculty as an assistant professor.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Along with previous leadership experience as associate dean for academic programs and initiatives at the Rackham Graduate School, Chavous holds a doctorate in community psychology from the University of Virginia. She leads various studies involving student identity and development in educational settings and their implications.

Sen joined U-M faculty as an assistant professor in 2009 and holds both a medical degree and doctorate in neuroscience from the U-M. He has served as associate director of the Comprehensive Depression Center and the associate chair for research and faculty development in the Department of Psychiatry.

Sen is also the principal investigator of the Intern Health Study at the Department of Psychiatry's Sen Lab, which focuses on how stress can affect genetic factors for depression within medical interns.

Both professors will serve for three years in their UMOR associate vice president roles.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.