U-M accepting nominees for 2018 Distinguished University Innovator Award

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan's Office of Research is taking submissions for the 2018 University Innovator Award.

It is "the university's highest honor for faculty who have shown leadership in bringing new ideas to the marketplace." It is given in the form of a $5,000 honorarium.

Nominees can include:

Current tenured faculty member

Tenure track faculty member

Research track faculty member

Team of up to three faculty members

According to the Office of Research, the faculty member who receives the award will have achieved one or more of the following:

Developed a breakthrough idea, process, or technology and demonstrated its transformational potential relative to an otherwise conventionally accepted practice or market;

Taken a significant innovation developed in the University through to market-readiness, either through partnership with a commercial enterprise, licensing a patent, or by starting a company;

Demonstrated a new method or means for moving innovations from the University into the private sector through the establishment of partnerships or other relationships that promote the strategic or economic position of the region, state or nation.

The window for nominations will close on March 28, and the winner/s will be announced at the annual Celebrate Invention event in October.

Endowments from the U-M Office of Research and the Stephen and Rosamund Forrest Family Foundation support the award.

See the official guidelines for submission here.

View the complete list of past recipients here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.