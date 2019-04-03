U-M alumna makes history as Chicago's first black female mayor

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan graduate Lori Lightfoot made history on Tuesday night when she won Chicago's mayoral race. Lightfoot is the first black woman and openly gay mayor of the Midwest city.

The former federal prosecutor defeated Toni Preckwinkle, a longstanding city councilwoman and former schoolteacher in the race, by a landslide.

Lightfoot lived in Ann Arbor in the early 1980s, earning her bachelor's degree with honors in political science from U-M in 1984. She paid her way through school and attended law school at the University of Chicago.

She is married to Amy Eshelman. They have a 10-year-old daughter and live on the northwest side of the city.

Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesman for U-M, told the Michigan Daily, "It's always gratifying to see our graduates succeed at the highest levels, especially for those who choose public service."

On March 31, U-M law professor Barb McQuade, tweeted her support for the then-candidate, sharing experiences from when they went to college together and lauding her achievements.

Hey, Chicago! Here’s your chance to elect a tremendous leader, @LightfootForChi. I have known and respected Lori Lightfoot since she was an RA in Bursley Hall at @Umich. She solved problems with great integrity then, and has spent 3 decades learning and serving. Vote for Lori. https://t.co/iG2hcymCsT — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) March 31, 2019

Lightfoot took to Twitter as her victory was announced with a number of messages for her city.

“In the Chicago we will build together, we will celebrate our differences. We will embrace our uniqueness. And we will make certain that we all have every opportunity to succeed.” — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) April 3, 2019

"Every child out there should know this:



Each of you, one day, can be the Mayor of Chicago." — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) April 3, 2019

Wednesday morning, she began her duties at an El stop greeting commuters, saying, "Now let’s get to work bringing real change to every neighborhood across Chicago."

I started out my morning at the Clark/Lake El stop greeting commuters on their way into work or school. Thank you to everyone who stopped by to say hi or grab a quick photo—now let’s get to work bringing real change to every neighborhood across Chicago. pic.twitter.com/upCUV37MQ2 — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) April 3, 2019

This is her first time to hold elected office.

