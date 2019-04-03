All About Ann Arbor

U-M alumna makes history as Chicago's first black female mayor

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Lori Lightfoot 

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan graduate Lori Lightfoot made history on Tuesday night when she won Chicago's mayoral race. Lightfoot is the first black woman and openly gay mayor of the Midwest city.

The former federal prosecutor defeated Toni Preckwinkle, a longstanding city councilwoman and former schoolteacher in the race, by a landslide.

Lightfoot lived in Ann Arbor in the early 1980s, earning her bachelor's degree with honors in political science from U-M in 1984. She paid her way through school and attended law school at the University of Chicago.

She is married to Amy Eshelman. They have a 10-year-old daughter and live on the northwest side of the city.

Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesman for U-M, told the Michigan Daily, "It's always gratifying to see our graduates succeed at the highest levels, especially for those who choose public service."

On March 31, U-M law professor Barb McQuade, tweeted her support for the then-candidate, sharing experiences from when they went to college together and lauding her achievements.

Lightfoot took to Twitter as her victory was announced with a number of messages for her city.

Wednesday morning, she began her duties at an El stop greeting commuters, saying, "Now let’s get to work bringing real change to every neighborhood across Chicago."

This is her first time to hold elected office.

