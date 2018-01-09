U-M Ann Arbor launches free tuition Go Blue Guarantee program

ANN ARBOR - Things are about to drastically change for a portion of University of Michigan's student population and their families.

Starting this semester, the school will cover full undergraduate tuition for Michigan residents whose family income is under $65,000 a year. The program includes newly admitted students and currently enrolled students.

"For those students, the cost of attending the University of Michigan has actually gone down over the last 10 years," said university President Mark Schlissel in an interview with Michigan Radio. "We consider financial aid to be one of the most crucial investments we can make in the future of our state."



(Credit: University of Michigan's YouTube channel)

According to Money, U-M was the No. 3 best college in the U.S. for delivering the most value in 2017, and 66.6 percent of undergraduates receive financial aid.

