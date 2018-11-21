U-M has the third largest number of students studying abroad according to annual report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan continues to rise in the ranks of higher education institutions nationwide with the third highest numbers of students studying abroad according to the annual Open Doors report. This is also the sixth year in a row that the U-M has ranked within the top 10 of higher education institutions across the country and has beat out the other Big Ten universities.

According to the report, put together by the Institute of International Education and commissioned by the U.S. State Department, between 2016 and 2017 -- the most recent academic year with completed data -- the U-M had over 3,214 U.S. students studying in 139 countries. While that is a lofty number, it does not include students performing as interns, students who are not citizens, those working in research or other noncredit co-curricular experiences which were excluded from the Open Doors report. If added, however, the number of Wolverines who studied or had experiences abroad would increase to 5,290.

"Education abroad provides students with opportunities to grow in many dimensions. Intercultural engagement is one, of course, and learning to work across and to value difference is vital in today's world," said James Holloway, U-M vice provost for global engagement and interdisciplinary academic affairs. "These experiences also help students develop other skills critical for success, such as creativity and self-agency."

The top five schools in this year's Open Door summary are:

New York University

Texas A&M University - College Station

The University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of Texas - Austin

The University of San Diego

To see the full report, click here.

