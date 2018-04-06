University of Michigan history professor awarded prestigious Guggenheim fellowship

ANN ARBOR - University of Michigan professor of history, Rita Chin, has won a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship in the category of European & Latin American History.

She is one of 173 artists, scholars and scientists chosen by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation from a pool of nearly 3,000 applicants. Fellows are rewarded with various amounts of grants.

Distinguished past accomplishments and remarkable promise for future achievements are the basis on which the fellows are appointed.

"It’s a huge honor, and I’m very proud to be in the company of such an amazing group of artists and intellectuals," Chin said in a press release. "This award is especially significant to me because it underscores the continuing importance of the humanities in the public square.



"The Guggenheim is one of those prizes that marks a major milestone in one’s career, and I’m thrilled because this fellowship will allow me to delve into the research for my new project."

Chin has been teaching at U-M's College of Literature, Science and the Arts for the past 15 years.

Her research involves colonialism and postcolonialism; racial and ethnic minorities; gender; postwar Germany, France and Britain and immigration and migration studies.

She is the author of two books "The Guest Worker Question in Postwar Germany" and "The Crisis of Multiculturalism in Europe: A History," the latter being her most recent work.

"We are pleased that professor Chin's contributions to understanding divisions in society, particularly in Europe, have been recognized with this fellowship," said U-M Provost Martin Philbert in a press release. "As a researcher and a teacher, she makes important contributions to our understanding of the role of immigration, human mobility, race, and ethnicity in shaping the world."

Chin's new project, titled "Invisible Labor: A History of Female Migrant Domestics in Postcolonial Europe," takes an alternative view of who immigrants are amid the current negative headlines on the topic around the world.

Chin received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Washington in 1990 and 1992, and a her doctorate from University of California Berkeley in 1999.

