U-M installing locks on classroom doors where reports of active shooter caused panic

Active shooter alert occurred in March

By Associated Press

The University of Michigan will install locks on all classroom and lab doors. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan will install locks on all classroom and lab doors inside a building where reports of an active shooter triggered campus-wide panic last spring.

The active shooter alert occurred in March when a sorority held an event featuring balloon popping at the same time as a vigil nearby for victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings.

MLive reports the school believes the changes at Mason Hall will help faculty, staff and students facilitate a faster lockdown in an emergency.

