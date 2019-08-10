U-M installing locks on classroom doors where reports of active shooter caused panic

The University of Michigan will install locks on all classroom and lab doors. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan will install locks on all classroom and lab doors inside a building where reports of an active shooter triggered campus-wide panic last spring.

The active shooter alert occurred in March when a sorority held an event featuring balloon popping at the same time as a vigil nearby for victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings.

MLive reports the school believes the changes at Mason Hall will help faculty, staff and students facilitate a faster lockdown in an emergency.

