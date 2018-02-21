University of Michigan No. 1 research university for Fulbright grants

U-M student Chiamaka Ukachukwu is studying disease-causing bacteria at de Duve Institute in Belgium (Courtesy: University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan is the leading research university for Fulbright grants in the nation.

Considered one of the American government's most distinguished awards, the school's faculty scholars received a total of 12 Fulbright grants for this academic year.

The grants will fund teaching overseas or the scholars' research for six months to a year.

This year's scholars' interests include the history of drama in the Democratic Republic of Congo, studying mental health in Croatia, and others.

Twenty-five U-M students were also awarded Fulbrights, securing the university's spot as top Fulbright award recipient for a public university for the 13th straight year.



U-M student Laiba Hussein is studying the health care system for Syrian refugees in Birmingham, England (Courtesy: University of Michigan)

"I applaud our Fulbright scholars and students for their work to enhance cultural appreciation and achieve positive impact in countries around the globe," U-M President Mark Schlissel said in a press release. "U-M's leadership in international education advances the highest values of peace and understanding, while demonstrating our longstanding commitment to intellectual engagement that knows no borders."



U-M student Clara Cullen is studying violence against women in Ecuador (Courtesy: University of Michigan)

The Fulbright program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, seeks to foster the opportunity to exchange ideas and help find solutions to common international concerns. Each year, nearly 1,100 U.S. students, young professionals and artists are offered Fulbrights.

Grantees are chosen based on leadership potential and academic merit. Former recipients include U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, actor John Lithgow, economist Joseph Stiglitz and opera singer Renee Fleming.

