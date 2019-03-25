U-M President Schlissel responds to active shooter alert, vows to correct 'deficiencies'

ANN ARBOR - On Monday afternoon, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel issued a statement to the campus community regarding the active shooter alert the school issued on March 16.

What turned out to be members of a sorority popping balloons as a team-building exercise caused widespread panic across campus after the school pushed a 'Run, Hide, Fight' alert to students and staff.

In his statement, Schlissel said he has spent a "great deal of time" over the past week examining the events that unfolded that day and has been speaking with various members of the community.

However, he said aspects of the protocol were flawed and that action will be taken immediately.

"While many aspects of our response went according to plan, we uncovered deficiencies in the activation of our emergency alert system and the distribution of accurate information and instructions that will need to be corrected immediately," he wrote.

He said over the past week, he and Vice President of Student Life E. Royster Harper met with several groups of students, including those who were on the Diag that day holding a vigil remembering the 50 victims of the deadly mosque attacks in New Zealand the day before.

"We must always strive to be better, safer and more supportive in every way possible, and the feedback we have heard from many of you is a critical component of what we have learned from the incident," he wrote. "There is no doubt we must do more to keep our campus safe, and I assure you we are working on changes that we can implement now and going forward."

At the end of his letter, he urged members of the community to to watch the school's active attacker training video and to sign up for emergency alerts through both the Michigan and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) apps.

Read the full statement here.



