Last weekend for U-M's Museum of Natural History

ANN ARBOR - It's the end of an era.

The University of Michigan's Museum of Natural History will be closing its doors on Monday, Jan. 1, as it prepares to move next door to the new Biological Science Building.

For 90 years, the museum has been located in the Ruthven Museums Building, which is also home to the Museums of Paleontology and Zoology.

The building, completed in 1928, is a stunning display of architecture and design reflective of its time.

In light of the museum's temporary closing, it has designated the last weekend of 2017 as a time to celebrate its legacy and memories up to this point.

Last Day at the Museum



Saturday, Dec. 30

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



This free event is open to the public and activities are geared toward children and families.



Activities include:

Meet U-M scientists and participate in hands-on activities to learn about their research.

Decorate your own Last Day party hat.

Take a look at some of our treasures! Get a close-up view of some special objects that will be in storage or in transit for a while.

Visit a commemorative photo booth and selfie stops to capture your memories.

Send a fond farewell to your favorite exhibits before they make the move across the walkway.

For more information about the Last Day at the Museum, click here.

Last Night at the Museum Gala Reception

Sunday, Dec. 31

When: 9:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Ticket price: $125 ($70 charitable donation)



This event on New Year's Eve marks the culmination of celebrations and a final farewell to the museum -- in style. Adults only.



Includes:

Hors d’oeuvres

Two drink tickets and a cash bar for wine and beer

DJ and dancing

Valet parking

Special “Goodbye Ruthven Building” activities

Memento

Champagne toast at midnight

For more information about the Last Night at the Museum, click here.

Museum memories

Since early 2017, The museum has been running a campaign called Museum Memories, in which donors, U-M alumni, student docents and visitors have shared their heartfelt stories and memories of the museum with the staff.



"We are very pleased with how many memories that were submitted,” said Amy Harris, UMMNH director. “Many people have shared just how important the museum was in their lives. Reading through the submissions will have you laughing and crying. It's clear that this museum impacted lives."

New location and opening



Since the museum is moving into a brand-new building, it will have a brand-new design as well, and will gradually open as exhibits are finished.



"Because we can't wait to share it with everyone, the museum will open in phases," said Lori Dick, manager of marketing and communications. "When the building opens for classes in the fall of 2018, our iconic mastodon couple will greet all who enter the five-story east atrium. Hanging above will be our prehistoric whales.

"In the spring of 2019, the evolution gallery, planetarium, Dome Theater and a few other exhibits will open. The remaining exhibits, including the Michigan gallery, will open in the fall of 2019," she said.



The new Biological Science Building will house the museum (Photo: University of Michigan)

The move

It will take time and cautious care to move the more than 60,000 specimens from Ruthven to the Biological Science Building.

"We have hired a firm from Toronto that specializes in moving prehistoric specimens to manage the dismantling, move and reassembling of many of our skeletons," Dick said. "We have a collections manager and new assistant registrar who will be documenting everything in our collections and will be mapping out where and when everything goes."

New museum

Although it will still contain the specimens it has housed for decades, the museum will have a whole new look and will be bringing the public closer than ever to U-M research. The process of discovery will be the theme throughout.

According to the museum's website:

Visitors will be able to observe real working laboratories where U-M scientists are conducting research. Research stations placed throughout the new museum will highlight the latest U-M discoveries.

New and favorite specimens and artifacts from the museum at Ruthven will be reinterpreted with the most up-to-date science.

More interactive, hands-on and minds-on exhibits will offer opportunities to engage and inspire visitors of all ages and abilities.

The new Digital Dome Theater will expand traditional planetarium capabilities into other realms of science, such as biology, geology and archaeology.

Expanded program space will include a presentation space, a multipurpose community room and two hands-on public investigation labs.



To learn more about the museum's reopening, click here.

