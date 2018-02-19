U-M says goodbye to 'Michigan time' late start to classes

ANN ARBOR - The clock is ticking and soon University of Michigan students and faculty will bid farewell to a longstanding tradition.

As of May 1, "Michigan time" -- a 10-minute delay in the start of classes, events and meetings to allow for travel across the expansive Ann Arbor campus -- will be no more.

The reason? It appears as though some schools and colleges run on Michigan time and some do not.

According to Provost Martin Philbert, there is a need for consistency on class start and end time.

"Currently, there is no uniform time around campus and start times vary among all schools and colleges," Philbert told The University Record. "The change comes as we have seen an ever-growing need to have students take interdisciplinary classes, and to utilize classrooms and other spaces to their fullest extent."

The decades-old tradition was first proposed at a deans' meeting in 1930 by then-president Alexander G. Ruthven.

According to the meeting's minutes, he said, "In opening class exercises, a reasonable interval should be allowed for students to come from the preceding class. It is therefore recommended, in the interest of uniformity, that instructors shall not begin the formal work of the course (e.g., marking absences or starting a written exercise) until ten minutes after the hour, unless the entire class is present before that time."

Now, instead of starting 10 minutes late, classes and events will end 10 minutes early to allow for a travel window.

The change to move to "clock time" -- which the rest of us live by -- will also help ensure than the campus is in sync with the broader Ann Arbor community.

Officials said the move could even save the school money, reduce the use of classrooms needed and reduce the environmental footprint of the school by allowing faculty sufficient travel time to attend on-campus events.

Are you a current student or alum? How do you feel about the end of Michigan time? Tell us in the comments below.

