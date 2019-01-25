U-M student-launched podcast "While We Were Away" tells stories of former prisoners in Ann Arbor

From left to right: Zoey Horowitz, Hannah French (at table) and Megan Diebboll (back) interview Asia Johnson for an episode of "While We Were Away." Photo | Fernanda Pires, University of Michigan News

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A group of U-M students are using their podcast to let former prisoners tell their own stories. Called “While We Were Away,” the podcast shows that formers prisoners are more than their incarceration experience.

The first season will have eight stories, each about half an hour long, in which a group of former prisoners describe their experiences living behind bars and how this affected them mentally, emotionally, financially, physically and even spiritually.

Hosted by Hannah French and Kathryn Condon, who are supported by a team of fellow students including Zoey Horowitz and Megan Diebboll, the podcast is the result of Condon (a U-M alumna) blending her belief in the Prison Creative Arts Project with her hopes of helping former prisoners stay out of jail.

Some of the narrators have been out of prison for more than 20 years, while some were released last year. They range from poets and consultants to program directors and managers. Each of their stories is different -- some discuss dealing with new technology, getting jobs, helping others re-enter society, and others involve the power of learning and the arts on those who are incarcerated.

The While We Were Away logo was inspired by one of the podcast storytellers. Credit | Olivia Gardella

To listen to the first four episodes of the podcast and to read about each of the storytellers and their journeys, head over to the podcast website which also has resources for those who are re-entering or transitioning.

