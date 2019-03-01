UM researchers capture spine-tingling video of spider dragging opossum in Amazon rainforest

ANN ARBOR - Just when you think you've seen it all, a team led by University of Michigan biologists captured shocking video of a massive tarantula dragging a small opossum around the forest floor in Peru.

Captured in the Amazon rainforest lowlands at night, researcher and Ph.D. candidate Mike Grundler recounts in the video, "We walk(ed) along slowly and we heard a scrabbling in the leaf litter. And we looked over and we saw the tarantula on top of the opossum and we just sort of sat and watched that observation until that tarantula got tired of us and walked away."

Members of the team said they had observed spiders preying on large insects and small frogs but never a mammal.

The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube.

