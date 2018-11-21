UMS Choral Union to perform Handel's 'Messiah' on Dec. 1, 2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - In December 1941, the University Musical Society Choral Union began performing George Frideric Handel's Messiah in its entirety. This year is no exception as, on Dec. 1 at 8 pm. and Dec 2. at 2 p.m., Hill Auditorium will be packed with listeners and audience members for the annual performance.

Invoking operatic influences, Messiah is composed of three main parts, each of which is then further broken down into scenes arranged along a biblical timeline from the Annunciation to the three shepherds to a messianic resurrection.

The timeless and powerful piece will be played by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and the 175 voice UMS Choral Union and conducted by its director, Scott Hanoian. To accompany vocalists Yulia Van Doren (soprano), John Holiday (countertenor), Miles Mykkanen (tenor) and Alex Rosen (bass), Joseph Gascho and Scott Van Ornum will play the harpsichord and organ, respectively.

Tickets range in price from $16 to $40, depending upon location within the auditorium. As always, students, senior citizens and large groups may receive discounted tickets if still available.

As the 300-year-old piece is quite lengthy, it is recommended for those age 12 and over.

Those interested in the history and composition of Messiah can download the UMS Handel’s Messiah program book which also contains lyrics, information on the singers and background information on the sacred oratorio.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.