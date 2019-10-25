Underground Printing announces changes to its Ann Arbor locations

ANN ARBOR - Underground Printing's footprint will look a little different this fall on South University and Main Street.

The South U store will be moving across the street to the brand-new Vic Village North building. Staying on the popular student drag was a top priority, according to co-owner Rishi Narayan.

"It means a great deal to us to maintain our presence on South University," Narayan said in a statement. "Especially considering that we are moving right next door to our very first store location, which is now an ATM vestibule!"

The South U location will continue to offer the local community a chance to place orders, explore products and pick up custom apparel. It will also continue to feature "local pride" apparel, including a one-of-a-kind selection of licensed University of Michigan clothing and gear.

The Main Street locations will be consolidating and will solely operate out of 333 S. Main Street, AKA The Bo Store.

Move dates will be announced soon.

To learn more about Underground Printing, visit www.undergroundshirts.com.

