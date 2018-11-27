Underground Printing launches T-shirt campaign to save Ann Arbor's MD Bagel Fragel

ANN ARBOR - Underground Printing is running a T-shirt fundraising campaign through Dec. 3 to help raise money for longtime local business MD Bagel Fragel as it faces closure.

The store's owners, mother and son Patricia and Michael Rockette, were ordered to leave their space in October by their building's new landlords to make way for a marijuana shop.

Loyal customers rallied on social media in support of the bagel shop, and their lease was extended until Dec. 30.

Now, the Rockettes are in a race against time to find a new space or close for good.

Locals launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the relocation and build-out of a new space, and Underground Printing has joined the movement to keep MD Bagel Fragel in business.

"Bagel Fragel has been my go-to bagel spot ever since living on North Campus during my freshman year at Michigan," team leader of Underground Printing Evan Mitchell told the GoFundMe organizers. "It was a game-day tradition for my group of friends to get bagels before every home football game! When I heard about the situation Patricia was facing, my immediate thought was to coordinate a t-shirt fundraiser to help spread the word and raise money for their new location."

#SaveBagelFragel T-shirts are $20 and proceeds will go to the Rockettes' moving costs.

Customers who visit the store on its final day (Dec. 20) wearing a #SaveBagelFragel T-shirt will receive a free fragel as a "thank you" for their support.

In addition to the GoFundMe and #SaveBagelFragel T-shirt campaign, locals have created Facebook and Twitter accounts and a website for MD Bagel Fragel.

