Unique business pops up in Ann Arbor: 'Buy some chocolate, get some weed'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - "Buy some chocolate, get some weed" is the tagline of a new business that popped up in Ann Arbor the same day recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan.

It would be an understatement to say business is booming.

Smoke's Chocolate is run out of a loft by Marc Bernard, a college student.

"Apple started in a garage," Bernard said. "Facebook started in a dorm room. I just so happen to have a loft."

Bernard said he doesn't need a lot of space.

"We don't produce the chocolate, so we don't need a commercial kitchen," Bernard said.

He said he just needs an internet connection to sell the sweets.

"This is the office aspect," Bernard said.

When customers buy chocolate for $10-$15, they also get marijuana.

"Anyone can pay the price for chocolate, but the only people getting gifts are people eligible for them," Bernard said.

He launched the business when recreational marijuana became legal and hired privately contracted drivers to deliver the sweets and gift the marijuana.

"Someone posted me to Reddit, and from there, orders started taking off," Bernard said.

In just a couple of days, Bernard did $1,600 in business and had to shut down for a bit. He's now hiring more employees to take Smoke's Chocolate to the next level.

"We definitely want to grow," Bernard said. "We want to expand, and we want to stay legal."

More information

Bernard has hired independent contractors as his delivery drivers. The drivers are also medical marijuana card holders.

"We don't want to touch the cannabis at all. We're purely interested in staying on the right side of the law," Bernard said.

The chocolates are currently outsourced and he sells all kinds.

"We definitely have truffles," Bernard said. "We have custom-made chocolates, and artisan chocolates. Chocolate is safe. Chocolate's never mad at you when you come home from work."

The business will be back up and running Friday.

Click here to visit the company website.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.