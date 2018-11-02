University Musical Society to present Audra McDonald in Ann Arbor on Nov 17.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Nov. 17 in Hill Auditorium, listen to award-winning actor and Broadway giant, Audra McDonald dazzle with her signature soprano at 8 p.m.

With six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award under her belt, McDonald is known for her storytelling on Broadway and on TV, from portraying Billie Holiday ("Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill") and Dr. Naomi Bennett ("Private Practice"), to the dozing Madame de Garderobe (Disney’s 2017 "Beauty and the Beast").

McDonald’s powerful voice has won her best performance by a leading actress in a play, best featured actress in a musical, best featured actress in a play and best actress in a musical. Not only do her talents light up the stage and small screen, McDonald has also had a long film career, having been cast alongside Meryl Streep, Mary Louise Parker and Steve Buscemi, to name a few notable actors.

In 2015, she received the Medal for National Arts and was then inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2017. McDonald is also an activist and supports organizations providing shelter to homeless youth, protecting marriage equality, and providing resources for those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tickets for "An Evening with Audra McDonald: Songs from American Musical Theater" range from $17 to $80 per seat but students, senior citizens and families with children can buy discounted tickets. You can purchase tickets online or by calling the UMS Ticket Office at (734) 764-2538.

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N University Ave.

For a full schedule of UMS events, check out the UMS November calendar.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.