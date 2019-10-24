University Musical Society to host John Cameron Mitchell's 'The Origin of Love Tour' in Ann Arbor

John Cameron Mitchell performing during "The Origin of Love Tour." Photo | Michael Muser, courtesy of UMS.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -

On Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. Ann Arbor audiences can see a celebration of music, hope and identity through John Cameron Mitchell's "The Origin of Love Tour" in Hill Auditorium.

Mitchell, co-creator of the musical "Hedwig & the Angry Inch," will perform songs from the off-Broadway play and tell stories and share reflections from his 20 years spent developing the post-punk, neo-glam rock musical.

Mitchell, who will don the iconic Hedwig wig for "The Origin of Love Tour" performance, will be joined by special guest Amber Martin. The performance will also feature songs from Mitchell's new musical podcast, "Anthem."

Created by Mitchell and Stephen Trask, the musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" spawned the 2001 movie of the same name. In following the story of German immigrant Hedwig, audiences are taken for a ride as the character explores her gender identity, falls in love, is subsequently betrayed and goes on tour as a punk rock musician.

Tickets for "The Origin of Love Tour" cost from $17 to $72, depending upon seat location within the auditorium. Discounts are available for students, seniors and large groups.

To purchase tickets, visit the University Musical Society event page here.

The production is 90 minutes long and is recommended for audiences above the age of 16 as it might contain adult themes, coarse language, and drug and sexual references.

John Cameron Mitchell. Photo | Matthew Placek, courtesy of UMS.

On Nov. 1, the night before the production, Mitchell will speak at Bethlehem United Church at 7 p.m. as part of the Penny Stamps Speaker Series.

That event is free and open to the public. Information about it can be found here.

Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Ave and Bethlehem United Church is at 423 S. Fourth Ave.

