University of Michigan alumnus releases song declaring his love for Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Released on Feb.14, “My Ann Arbor,” written and sung by University of Michigan alumnus Martin Kierszenbaum, is a love song to the city that Kierszenbaum says supported him as he began his musical career.

The "My Ann Arbor” video is full of notable Ann Arbor places such as The Bookstore Mural (by Richard Wolk) on the corner of Liberty Street and State Street, Encore Records on East Liberty Street and the big Arborland “A” sign.

Reminiscing about Ann Arbor, Kierszenbaum’s upbeat song is an ode to the personality of the city and its impact on him.

We asked Kierszenbaum why his time in Ann Arbor was so impactful.

“It was a magical time for me because I was inspired by my surroundings and encouraged by a supportive music community,” said Kierszenbaum. ”It gave me a chance to dream and plan a career in music that I’ve since been privileged enough to actually realize.”

Watch the full music video here.

After leaving Ann Arbor, Kierszenbaum started Cherrytree Music Company in 2005. The label manages artists like Sting, Mike Einziger and Brian Robert Jones. He has written music for international artists, including La Roux, Lady Gaga and Ellie Golding.



For his own song, Kierszenbaum wrote and played all of the music, except for the bass and drums, which are played by Diego Navaira and Emilio Navaira of The Last Bandoleros.



Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.